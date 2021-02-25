Malta: Dr Grech says PN will support MFA’s strategy

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech this morning visited the Malta Football Association (MFA). He said that the PN not only supports the strategy of the MFA for football up to the year 2024, but it wants to be part of this process so that Maltese football can reach international standards.

Dr Grech said that after analysing the strategy, he appreciated that it will be aiming to provide an opportunity for every girl and boy to achieve success in football. This also gives hope so that those who want to be successful in this sport will have the help and support they need to make it internationally.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

