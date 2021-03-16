Malta: Drop accusations or see you in court, Repubblika tells commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Repubblika rebuffed the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisation’s latest invitation for a meeting, insisting it will only meet the commissioner in court unless allegations of irregularities are withdrawn.

Insisting that it is no political puppet, the NGO told the commissioner “we do not understand quite why we’re expected to believe you when you refuse to allow for the possibility that we are also capable of acting without instructions from external political masters. Taken at face value, your statement tells us that you are solely and exclusively responsible for this outrage and we will hold you such if you do not withdraw your false accusations against us.”

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...