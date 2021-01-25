Malta: E-commerce generates €2.1 billion in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turnover from e-commerce sales rose by 6.4 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, reaching a total €2.1 billion. Figures by the Nationals Statistics Office show that eight in ten web orders last year were placed on the business’ own websites or apps while the remaining sales came through online marketplaces.

The share of companies conducting business online grew from slightly under 24 percent in 2019 to 26.2 percent in 2020, outpacing the average across the EU where around a fifth of businesses report e-commerce options.

The highest increase observed in the accommodation and food service sector, rising by 4.7 percentage points year-on-year. On the other hand, companies in the manufacturing and energy sector and the construction sector reduced their e-commerce activities by 1.6 percentage points and 0.8 percentage points, respectively.

More than one in eight businesses in Malta have their own website, a higher rate than the EU average of 77 percent. The most common website features are description of products and price lists, found in 92.5 of all sites, and links to social media pages, present 77.5 percent of the time. Just over 40 percent of websites incorporate tools for online ordering, reservation or booking.

