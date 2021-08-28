Malta: E-scooter accidents prompt insurance firms to consider raising premiums

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that insurers are mulling a hike in policy premiums to cover for increased accidents involving e-kickscooters. A statement by the insurance association said that members have registered several accidents involving riders. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-27/local-news/E-scooters-Insurers-hint-premiums-could-go-up-for-all-motor-policyholders-6736236254

The paper says that public debt stood at €7.8 billion in July, a €1.2 billion rise from a year before. Meanwhile, recurrent government revenues increased by a quarter over the same period to €2.6 billion. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-27/local-news/Government-debt-climbs-by-1-2-billion-NSO-6736236269

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro