A newly launched scheme, Sens-Ability, which for the first time will be providing financial aid amounting to six thousand euro (€6,000) for parents of children and adults with autism or difficulty in processing sensory information, will be able to do this from their own home, known as a sensory room.

This scheme was launched by the Prime Ministers wife Dr. Lydia Abela and the Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes.

Source: ONE News

