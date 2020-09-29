Malta: EC to vet new citizenship scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reveals that the European Commission is set to examine Malta’s revamped citizenship by investment scheme. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticised the sale of EU passports in her State of the Union speech this month.

Another story speaks with teachers who feel that the return to school has not been handled well enough and criticise the Education Ministry for not investing in alternative teaching methods while classrooms were suspended since March.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...