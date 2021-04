Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes an EU Commission survey which finds that economic sentiment in March reached pre-pandemic levels. Industries and businesses in Malta registered a higher rate of confidence than other member states.

Another report quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government has a pro-market agenda. Interviewed on national television, Abela said that most businesses in Malta have a good reputation.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...