Malta: Economy expected to outpace EU growth in 2022

L-Orizzont quotes a European Commission report which forecasts a 6.2 percent growth for Malta’s economy in 2022. The economy across the EU that year is expected to shrink to 3 percent after a 4.1 growth in 2021.

The paper speaks to the foster parents of the child who was illegally taken out of Malta by her mother. The couple said that they have still not received any answers 25 days after the girl was reported missing.

Another story says that the police are investigating a person who made a fascist salute in a protest in Valletta earlier this year. If found guilty, the suspect may get a prison sentence of up to 18 months.

