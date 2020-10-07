Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Economy Minister optimistic about Moneyval test

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that Malta acted on the recommendations by the latest Moneyval report and the one before it and is confident that the country will not be grey-listed.

The paper says that Prime Minister Robert Abela met Bernard Grech at his office in parliament shortly after the PN leader was sworn in as a member of the house. The two disagreed on issues such as migration policy and the Electrogas deal.

