Malta: Economy Minister optimistic about Moneyval test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that Malta acted on the recommendations by the latest Moneyval report and the one before it and is confident that the country will not be grey-listed.

The paper says that Prime Minister Robert Abela met Bernard Grech at his office in parliament shortly after the PN leader was sworn in as a member of the house. The two disagreed on issues such as migration policy and the Electrogas deal.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...