Malta: Eden Group forecasts multi-million loss

Business Today reports that Eden Leisure Group is projecting a €6.8 million loss this year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis after a €15 million profit before tax last year. The group owns the Eden Cinemas, Bay Radio, the Eden Superbowl and a number of hotels and properties.

Another story says that the 2021 budget is expected to build on the economic regeneration plan unveiled by the government this summer. The pre-budget document presented on Wednesday highlights Gozo, the environment and rule-of-law as the priorities.

