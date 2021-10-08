Malta: Education costs tops food as largest contributor to cost of living increase in September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As thousands of children and students returned to their classes in the past few weeks, education performed as the highest contributor to annual inflation, at 17.2%, with food and beverage, which had consistently topped the charts over Summer, coming a distant second at 3.5%.

In September 2021, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the HICP was 0.7%, up from 0.4% in August 2021, according to data released by the NSO.

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Communication (-1.6%) and Transport (-0.4%).

On an annualised basis, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+0.6%), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Restaurants and hotels Index (-0.67%).