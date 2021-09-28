Malta: Education minister denies claims by union of teachers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that 45 new classrooms have been introduced this scholastic year to abide by health authority directives. Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Justyne Caruana dismissed concerns about a shortage in teachers. Read more: https://talk.mt/mhux-minnu-li-hemm-150-klassi-bla-ghalliema/

Another report quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that plans for a Ħal Far racetrack will not encroach on ODZ areas and will keep away from residential zones. Abela said that motorsport enthusiasts will enjoy a world-class facility. Read more: https://talk.mt/illum-wettaqtu-x-xewqa-tad-dilettanti-duncan-micallef/

