Malta: Education Minister does not take questions about the Cottonera university

In-Nazzjon says that Education Minister Justyne Caruana declined questions by the paper about the American University of Malta, which reported a loss of over €11 million in the period between 2018 and 2019.

The paper quotes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who expects the first Covid-19 vaccines to start being administered in the EU by the end of the year. The European Medicines Authority will review the latest data by Pfizer on Monday.

