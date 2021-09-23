Malta: Education Minister says facemask decision follows advice by health authorities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Education Minister Justyne Caruana whether schools can expect any changes in Covid-19 protocols. The minister said that the requirement to wear facemasks will remain in place until health authorities advise otherwise. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-22/local-news/Wearing-of-masks-for-students-will-be-removed-once-health-authorities-say-so-Education-Minister-6736236928

Another story says that an Impact Assessment report for a development application in Comino suggests that a new bungalow complex will be put for sale. Pending approval, the project is expected to start in late 2022. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-22/local-news/Comino-bungalows-will-be-for-sale-Environment-Impact-Assessment-indicates-6736236931

