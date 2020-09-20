Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Education Minister says return to classrooms is vital

It-Torċa publishes an interview with Education Minister Owen Bonnici who appealed for everyone to play their part in the reopening of schools. The Minister said that the classroom is the best learning environment for children.

The paper speaks to a man who admitted that his drinking problem has resurfaced during the coronavirus months, when he found himself alone indoors. The man said he had overcome the vice more than 20 years ago.

