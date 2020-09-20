Malta: Education Minister says return to classrooms is vital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa publishes an interview with Education Minister Owen Bonnici who appealed for everyone to play their part in the reopening of schools. The Minister said that the classroom is the best learning environment for children.

The paper speaks to a man who admitted that his drinking problem has resurfaced during the coronavirus months, when he found himself alone indoors. The man said he had overcome the vice more than 20 years ago.

