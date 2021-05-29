Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that parents and teachers have raised concerns about the benchmark exams for students in year six. An educator told the paper that the exams do not consider the upheaval in the last academic year, piling unnecessary pressure on families.

The paper reports on a new migrant rescue organisation set up by the Eritrean diaspora living in Europe. The NGO, ResQ, is collecting funds to acquire a vessel to carry out missions in the Mediterranean.

