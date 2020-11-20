Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Edward Scicluna to be made Central Bank Governor

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will step down at the end of the year to be assigned Central Bank Governor. A statement by the government thanked Scicluna for his ‘impeccable work’ in the past seven years.

The Times quotes Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat who said that the government will pursue all legal paths to defend Malta’s cash for passports scheme. The EU Commission has expressed misgivings about the system.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: