Malta: Edward Scicluna to be made Central Bank Governor

The Times reports that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will step down at the end of the year to be assigned Central Bank Governor. A statement by the government thanked Scicluna for his ‘impeccable work’ in the past seven years.

The Times quotes Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat who said that the government will pursue all legal paths to defend Malta’s cash for passports scheme. The EU Commission has expressed misgivings about the system.

