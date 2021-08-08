Malta: Edward Zammit Lewis vows to stay on

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today speaks with embattled Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who apologised for describing voters as fools in private messages with Yorgen Fenech. During the interview, he dismissed calls to step down over his friendship with the businessman.

Another story says that a ministerial inquiry that led to the suspension of a senior HR manager at MCAST four years ago has still not been published. The college official is still believed to be on full wage.

