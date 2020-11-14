Malta: Edwin Vassallo plays down party rift over ‘Marxist’ LGBTIQ rights comment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nationalist Party MP Edwin Vassallo has played down suggestions of a growing rift between himself and party leader Bernard Grech, following controversy over comments the MP made about LGBTIQ rights.

Vassallo courted controversy on Thursday when he wrote that linking EU funding to respect of LGBT rights – an idea championed by European Commissioner Helena Dalli – would be “Marxism at its best”. One day later, Grech published a tweet in which he said that the PN was in favour of respecting the fundamental rights of everyone.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1700

Like this: Like Loading...