The Labour Party has denied concerns raised by independent candidate Arnold Cassola that the Panama company E-Grant, whose owner is still unknown, may have been a vessel for funds to the Labour Party with the name standing for Election Grant.

Egrant, once claimed to belong to Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle, was the companion Panama company to those owned by Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

