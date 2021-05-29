Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks with the chair of the Care Homes Operators, Nathalie Farrugia Briffa, who warned that the mental health of elderly residents in homes is deteriorating quickly as Covid-19 restrictions are kept in force. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/like-prison-rapid-decline-in-care-home-mental-health.875323

Another story reports that Adrian Hillman arrived in Malta on Friday to face charges for money laundering. The former Allied Group managing director was extradited from the UK following an investigation by Malta’s Financial Crimes Department. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillman-arrives-in-malta-to-face-money-laundering-graft-charges.875236

