Malta: Elderly Covid-19 patients to be treated at one location

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon claims that the government is planning to bring all elderly people infected with Covid-19 for testing under one roof. The paper accuses the government of ‘miscalculations’ that threw the pandemic situation out of control.

The paper reports that three people died from the virus between Sunday and Monday, raising the total number of casualties to 81. The victims, all men, were aged 75, 79 and 87.

Another story quotes a PN statement announcing the suspension of MP Jason Azzopardi from the parliamentary group until an internal investigation into a 2017 hotel stay paid for by a member of the Tumas Group is concluded.

