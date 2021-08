Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports the death of 81-year-old Lonza Busuttil when a fire broke out in her Tarxien home on Monday morning. Neighbours mourned the tragic incident and said that the elderly lady was active in the community.

Another report says that former Labour minister Joe Brincat filed a judicial protest to raise objections against the outcomes of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, arguing that the process breached rule of law.

