In-Nazzjon says that neighbours of the elderly woman who was mortally attacked by two pit bulls, heard the screams coming out of her house. The dogs were taken away by the Animal Welfare Department while investigations are ongoing.

Another story reports on a fatal collision between a motorbike and a car in Xemxija on Monday after it had just rained. The motorcyclist was given medical assistance but was certified dead on the spot.

