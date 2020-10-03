Malta: Elected PN leader to be announced this evening

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the total number and percentage of paid-up members who have voted in the PN leadership election are both higher than in the 2017 contest. The party’s general convention will be launched this evening ahead of the election results.

Another story reports on three more fatalities linked to Covid-19 announced between Thursday and Friday. The pandemic has now claimed the lives of 38 people in Malta, 22 of whom died in the past two weeks.

The paper quotes a PN statement accusing the government of irresponsibility for delaying support for agricultural workers by more than a year and a half. The government earlier announced compensation for damage to crops caused by a February last year.

