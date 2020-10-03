Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Elected PN leader to be announced this evening

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the total number and percentage of paid-up members who have voted in the PN leadership election are both higher than in the 2017 contest. The party’s general convention will be launched this evening ahead of the election results.

Another story reports on three more fatalities linked to Covid-19 announced between Thursday and Friday. The pandemic has now claimed the lives of 38 people in Malta, 22 of whom died in the past two weeks.

The paper quotes a PN statement accusing the government of irresponsibility for delaying support for agricultural workers by more than a year and a half. The government earlier announced compensation for damage to crops caused by a February last year.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11
%d bloggers like this: