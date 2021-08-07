Malta: Electricity cuts caused by glitches in distribution network

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Enemalta CEO Jason Vella that Marsascala, Mosta, and Naxxar were the localities most affected by power interruptions, caused by malfunctions in the distribution system. He added that the majority of outages were restored within an hour. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-06/local-news/Record-demands-for-power-putting-strain-on-Enemalta-distribution-CEO-6736235792

The paper speaks to Family Minister Michael Falzon about the case of two jailed mothers and the fate of their toddler sons. The minister said that the state welfare agency is seeing to all the children’s needs. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-07/local-news/Watch-Sons-of-jailed-Turkish-mothers-taken-care-of-well-Minister-Falzon-6736235795

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro