Malta: Electrogas got a secret 18-year breather to pay €18m in damages

Electrogas was secretly given an 18-year breather before having to pay €18 million in damages due to Enemalta as compensation for delays in delivering the power station project, e-mails reviewed by Times of Malta show.

No formal public announcement about this deal to defer the payment for 18 years was ever made by the government and even the National Audit Office was not told about it during a probe into the power station contracts.

It has since been revealed how two key government figures, Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, stood to receive up to $2 million from former Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech, via his secret company 17 Black. Fenech stands accused of financing the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb outside her home in October, 2017.

