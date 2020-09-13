Malta: Electrogas granted 18-year respite from dues to Enemalta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times claims that Electrogas has been granted an 18-year break to pay €18 million in penalties to Enemalta for delays on the power station project. The secret deal was kept under wraps during an investigation by the National Auditor Office.

Another story says that a spy from a dictatorial state may have entered Europe using Malta’s cash for passport scheme. Maltese authorities have been alerted by the US and have since revoked the suspicious passport.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

