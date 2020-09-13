Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Electrogas granted 18-year respite from dues to Enemalta

The Sunday Times claims that Electrogas has been granted an 18-year break to pay €18 million in penalties to Enemalta for delays on the power station project. The secret deal was kept under wraps during an investigation by the National Auditor Office.

Another story says that a spy from a dictatorial state may have entered Europe using Malta’s cash for passport scheme. Maltese authorities have been alerted by the US and have since revoked the suspicious passport.

