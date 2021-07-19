Malta: Employee struck off the company books without her knowledge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries the story of a worker at a nursing home who was laid off without being informed. The woman was on unpaid sick leave for several months during the pandemic, but when restrictions were eased, she was told that she had been made redundant.

Another report follows a controversy surrounding PL general election candidate Audrey Demicoli who is advertising free private lessons to students in her district. The architect was criticised on social media for offering tuition without having a teaching warrant.

