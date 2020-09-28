Malta: Employees affected by asset freeze order demand salaries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that employees of companies owned by Keith Schembri filed a judicial protest demanding their salaries to be paid after the courts ordered a freeze on all transactions. The protest argues that the state must protect workers.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that, although he is confident about the safety protocols implemented in schools, parents will be given the option not to send their children to classroom learning.

The paper carries an interview with bullying victim Emma Spiteri who admits that she has considered committing suicide because she found no meaning in life. She says she has now rediscovered its beauty and wants to eliminate bullying in schools.

