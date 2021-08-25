Malta: Employees ditching private companies for the public sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the director-general of the Employers’ Association, Joseph Farrugia, that employees are prepared to accept lower pay to move from the private to the public sector. Farrugia said government jobs are perceived as more secure and less strenuous. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/unskilled-workers-take-pay-cuts-to-accept-jobs-with-government.895645

Another report says that standing events will be allowed for vaccinated persons from September. The announcement follows a meeting between the Health Ministry and the Entertainment Industry and Arts Association. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/standing-events-for-fully-vaccinated-from-september.895468

