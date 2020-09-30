Malta: Employees more likely to be contacted after-hours than EU average

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes findings in a Eurostat report showing that almost half of employees in Malta receive work-related calls or messages in their leisure time. The rate of work-related contact is higher than the EU average.

The paper reports that at least 190 people, including babies, have died in 12 days as they attempted to cross from Libya to Sicily. At least six boats carrying migrants have sunk while rescue ships are being held in ports.

Another story says that the priority for teachers this year is the health and safety in schools. The paper speaks to an educator who said that teachers are prepared and positive about the reopening of schools.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...