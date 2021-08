Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that a short-term distribution plan is being put in action by Enemalta to respond to electricity demands as temperatures continue to rise in the coming days.

Another story says that the Magħtab landfill may produce foul odours for another 20 years. A spokesperson for Wasteserv told the paper that it typically takes landfills of that type up to 40 years to fully eradicate the smell.

