Malta: Enemalta left with €400,000 hole after failed project

Malta Today reports that Enemalta has been left with €400,000 in unpaid bills by a video streaming company that set up shop in Malta in 2017 before disappearing. The paper says the money is expected to go down as bad debt for the state.

Another story quotes Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who revealed that allegations of criminal involvement have been raised against a sitting member of Cabinet. Speaking on radio, Azzopardi said that the minister is ‘not a lawyer’.

