The Times says that Enemalta registered losses of about €30 million last year, the first time since 2015. A spokesperson for the electricity provider said that damage to the interconnector and a reduction in demand led to extraordinary costs. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/enemalta-made-loss-of-about-30-million-in-2020.874327

The paper says that Covid-19 rules on facemasks may be eased for fully vaccinated persons in July if Covid-19 cases remain low. The vaccine certificates are expected to be rolled out within the coming days. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-has-reached-herd-immunity-health-minister-says.874234

