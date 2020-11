Reading Time: < 1 minute

A company involved in a joint investment with Enemalta to develop and operate a multi-million data hub in an underground installation at Marsa, has been ordered to pay the energy provider some €158,047 in outstanding debts.

Enemalta plc sued Streamcast Ltd for expenses incurred in carrying out necessary works at the site underlying the Marsa power station, transforming the chamber known as the ex-A-Station, into a Tier 4 data centre.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1703

