Malta: Energy from photovoltaics up by a fifth in 2020

Production of energy from photovoltaic installations amounted to just under 185,000 kWp in 2020, an increase of 19.6 per cent from the previous year. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that half of the total energy was produced by the commercial sector albeit accounting for only 5.5 per cent of the national stock of PV installations.

The domestic sector makes up 93.6 per cent of all installations and, at an average peak power rating of 3.1 kWp, it generated 46.4 per cent of the total PV energy output.

The public sector contributed to 2.9 per cent of the total energy share with 0.9 per cent of all installations.

There were nearly 5,700 PV units installed in the Northern Harbour area, the highest number among districts. Meanwhile, in the South Eastern district, installations increased by 7.5 per cent from 2019, above the national increase rate of 6.8 per cent.

The Gozo and Comino district registered the lowest increase in installations year-on-year (5.4%) and accounted for 15 per cent of the total PV stock. The area, however, held the highest ratio of photovoltaic units in the domestic sector per 1,000 inhabitants.