In-Nazzjon says that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli refused to commit to raising the feed-in rate for families generating electricity from solar panels. The minister said that the government is reviewing the situation.

Another report says that the Labour Party parliamentary group is divided over media reports surrounding Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar and that the Prime Minister has rejected calls to suspend her.

