The Independent speaks to the designated president of the federation of language schools, Caroline Tissot, who said that the government’s decision to keep English language schools will have a devastating effect on the sector.

A second report covers an TV interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government’s strategy to source vaccines from different manufacturers guaranteed continued supply.

