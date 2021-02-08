Malta: ENGOs propose new layout for Msida Creek

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six ENGOs: ROTA, Din l-Art Helwa, FAA, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta and Friends of the Earth Malta have expressed their concern at the proposed plans for the Msida Creek area.

In a joint statement, the ENGOs said that the Msida Creek project being fronted by Infrastructure Malta has sparked concerns about the long-term viability of the project which will cut through the old centre of Msida, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to access lifts to cross from one side to the other.

Source Newsbook

