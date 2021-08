Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has expressed its disappointment that the industry was not given the go-ahead to resume standing events.

“Whereas we applaud the ongoing efforts and success of the health authorities to achieve a high rate of vaccination among the adult population, our sector remains the only industry that is suffering from sustained discrimination,” the MEIA said in a statement on Thursday.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745