Malta: Environment minister downplays incinerator fears

The Independent speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who after NGOs criticised plans for a waste incinerator. The minister said that modern waste-to-energy facilities are efficient enough that they can form part of the urban centre.

The paper says that the limit on public gatherings has been decreased from 10 to 6 as health authorities seek to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Fines for breaches of safety measures have risen to €200.

