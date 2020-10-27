Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Environment minister downplays incinerator fears

The Independent speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who after NGOs criticised plans for a waste incinerator. The minister said that modern waste-to-energy facilities are efficient enough that they can form part of the urban centre.

The paper says that the limit on public gatherings has been decreased from 10 to 6 as health authorities seek to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Fines for breaches of safety measures have risen to €200.

