Malta: Environment Minister wants aesthetics policy

The Independent on Sunday speaks with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that he was to introduce an aesthetics policy for urban environments as a matter of priority. He said the government is committed to sustainable development.

Another story quotes research findings showing an increase in the number of admissions in Mount Carmel hospital for attempted suicide between March and May 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic hit the country.

