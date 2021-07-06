Malta: Equality brief transferred to Research and Innovation Ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici will also pick up the Equality portfolio from Rosianne Cutajar after her suspension from Cabinet was confirmed by the Prime Minister on Monday.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech demanding the resignation of MP Rosianne Cutajar. He challenged the Prime Minister to remove the former junior minister from the government parliamentary group in the interest of the country. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/05/robert-abela-rega-ddecieda-li-ma-jiddecidix-bernard-grech/

