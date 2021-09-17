Malta: EU Commission chief calls for end to passport programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Malta’s passport-selling scheme must be scrapped. She raised concerns about the effects on other EU members states. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-16/local-news/Malta-s-golden-passport-scheme-has-to-stop-von-der-Leyen-says-6736236778

Another story says that the arraignment in court of John Dalli has been deferred to November. The former EU Commissioner will face charges over allegations that he tried to solicit a €60 million bribe while in office. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-16/local-news/John-Dalli-s-arraignment-postponed-to-November-6736236766

