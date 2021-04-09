Malta: EU Commission rejects government’s request for provision of Sputnik vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has turned down an appeal by Health Minister Chris Fearne for the EU to supply Sputnik doses in member states if the EU Medicines Authority clears the Russian vaccine.

The paper reports that the total number of English language students last year was 16.491, a decrease of 80 percent compared with 2019. Data by the National Statistics Office shows January made up for a fifth of arrivals.

