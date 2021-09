Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes a Eurofound statistic which finds a rising level of optimism about the future among people in Malta in the year before Covid-19. The results placed the Maltese as the third most optimist country in the EU.

Another story covers an address by Prime Minister Robert Abela to the 70th session of the United Nations. Abela said that Malta aspires to become an example of good governance for small countries.

