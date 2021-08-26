Malta: EV charging policy rolled out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of a national policy for public charging points, paving the way for an increase in electric vehicle ownership. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the policy is matched by draft regulations governing the charging infrastructure.

Another story says that EU countries are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan with some experts recommending a quota on refugees to Europe. Proponents argue that the bloc should send a message of hope.

