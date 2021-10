Reading Time: < 1 minute

An eyewitness who saw the killing of four flamingos in Qawra testified in court that he saw hunter Miguel Zammit pointing his shotgun in the air shortly after the flamingos dropped from the sky to the sea.

Caldon Mercieca, the eyewitness in question, gave a detailed account of the killing in court as the compilation of evidence against Miguel Zammit continued.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745