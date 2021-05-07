Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced on beaches from June 1. The minister said that wet masks lose their efficacy, but beachgoers are free to wear them. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-06/local-news/Use-of-face-masks-on-the-beach-will-no-longer-be-enforced-from-1-June-6736233242

Another report says that restaurants may open until late afternoon from Monday and until midnight from Monday 24 as government set out new plans. Travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo will be lifted from the beginning of the coming week. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-06/local-news/Chris-Fearne-Charmaine-Gauci-to-address-press-conference-6736233236

